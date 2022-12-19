LawCall
Birmingham police investigating homicide on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW

Birmingham Police responded to a person shot and a car on fire on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW on Sunday...
Birmingham Police responded to a person shot and a car on fire on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW on Sunday night.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police responded to reports of a person shot and a car on fire Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW.

BPD confirmed via Twitter that they were conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.


