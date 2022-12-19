Birmingham police investigating homicide on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police responded to reports of a person shot and a car on fire Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW.

BPD confirmed via Twitter that they were conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.

Homicide Investigation underway in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Av SW



Public Information Division en route. pic.twitter.com/iO8tLWp02y — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) December 19, 2022

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.