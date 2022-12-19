LawCall
Birmingham fire crews extinguish fire at business

Birmingham firefighters battled a blaze at 19th Street North and 14th Court North.
Birmingham firefighters battled a blaze at 19th Street North and 14th Court North.(Birmingham Fire Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews battled a fire Monday afternoon at a two-story residential structure that was used as a business.

The fire started on 19th Street North and and 14th Court North.

Birmingham firefighters battled a business fire Monday afternoon.
Birmingham firefighters battled a business fire Monday afternoon.(WBRC)

No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is under investigation.

