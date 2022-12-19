Birmingham fire crews extinguish fire at business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews battled a fire Monday afternoon at a two-story residential structure that was used as a business.

The fire started on 19th Street North and and 14th Court North.

Birmingham firefighters battled a business fire Monday afternoon. (WBRC)

No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is under investigation.

