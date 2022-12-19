Ashley’s Famous Cookies: Stuffed red velvet cookies

Red Velvet Cookie Dough Ingredients:

· 2 sticks of butter (1 cup), melted

· 1 & 1/2 cup of granulated sugar

· 1 egg

· 1 Tbsp & 1 tsp of red food coloring

· 2 tsp of vinegar

· 1 tsp of milk

· 1 & 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract

· 2 cups & 1/4 cup of flour

· 3 Tbsp of cocoa powder

· 1 tsp of baking powder

· 1/2 tsp of baking soda

· 1/4 tsp of salt

Cookie Dough Directions:

1. Cream butter and sugar in a medium mixing bowl.

2. Add red food coloring and mix until completely combined.

3. Add vinegar, milk, vanilla extract and mix until combined.

4. Add egg and mix until just combined.

5. Add flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt and whisk until almost combined.

6. Use spatula to fold dough until fully combined.

7. Cover dough and let sit on counter for 30 minutes.

Cheesecake Filling Recipe:

· 8 oz cream cheese (softened)

· 1 cup of powdered sugar

· 1 tsp of vanilla extract

Cheesecake Filling Directions:

Add the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract to a medium mixing bowl. Using a hand mixer, mix on low to medium speed until combined.

Use a tablespoon and scoop the cheesecake balls onto a sheet of parchment paper and put in the freezer for 30-60 minutes or until your cheesecake balls are thick/frozen.

How to Assemble and Bake Cookies:

Preheat oven to 330 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and make 2 Tbsp or desired sized cookie dough balls. Flatten them and put the cheesecake ball in the middle.

Wrap the dough around the cream cheese filling until it is completely covered. Top the doughballs with white chocolate chips.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until desired texture is achieved.

