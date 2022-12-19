LawCall
73-year-old woman dies in fire in home with no electricity, family says

Firefighters said the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the...
Firefighters said the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the home.(Little Visuals/pexels via Canva)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – A 73-year-old woman died in a fire at her home that hadn’t had electricity in more than two years, according to the victim’s family.

The family said the electricity at the woman’s residence in the Fairgrounds neighborhood of New Orleans has not been turned on since Hurricane Zeta left damage in October 2020.

The New Orleans Fire Department said they received calls about a fire at the home around 7:13 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters said when they arrived, the building was engulfed in flames and that they had to force entry into the home by cutting open bars and chains on the front door.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Firefighters said the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the home.

The fire was under control around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

