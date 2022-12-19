19-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of Anniston man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department has arrested 19-year-old Jada Cook for the shooting death of Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found a male inside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was being transported to the hospital but died in transit.

Cook was still on scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that the victim and suspect were in a dating relationship. Investigators also found there was an argument between the suspect and victim just before the shooting occurred.

According to police, Cook was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence - Murder.

Cook was transported to the Calhoun County Jail. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Updates will be provided as we learn more information.

