Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street.

The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim will be identified after the family is notified.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived transported the victim to UAB Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

Currently there are no suspects in custody.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

