Man shot, killed by Opelika police after knife incident

(WAFB)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Opelika.

According to Opelika police, officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of 19th Place around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. There, authorities encountered a 51-year-old man with a knife. Police say an incident occurred which lead to one of the officers shooting the man.

Law enforcement officials said medical aid was immediately rendered and the man was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he later died.

Officials said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.

Authorities are expected to release more information in the coming days.

