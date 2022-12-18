FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and chilly temperatures Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! It’s a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. With winds around 5-10 mph, it feels like it is in the low to mid 20s in some spots. Just make sure you dress warmly and grab a coat before you step outside this morning. Temperatures are nearly 10-12 degrees cooler than at this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear thanks to high pressure in place across the Southeast. We are going to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It should be a great day to grab some brunch, shop for gifts, or to knock some yardwork out of the way. Just make sure you dress warmly as temperatures remain ten degrees below average this afternoon. We are forecasting highs to end up slightly cooler than yesterday with most of us warming into the mid 40s. It will remain a little breezy today with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll need to bundle up. We will likely drop into the 30s by 7-8 PM with a mostly clear sky. Clouds will likely move in overnight, but it will remain cold with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing we are tracking is an area of low pressure that will likely form along the Gulf Coast Monday into Tuesday. We will likely start tomorrow morning off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We will end up mostly cloudy with showers developing Monday afternoon and evening. Rain will develop to our west and spread eastward. I’ve increased the rain chance to 50% for Central Alabama with the greatest chance for rain along and south of I-20. With cloud cover and the chance for showers tomorrow, temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The bulk of the rain that moves in Monday night into Tuesday will likely end up along and south of I-20. I think temperatures will remain warm enough to support just rain. I don’t expect any major issues on the roads as temperatures cool into the upper 30s Tuesday morning. Rain chance Monday night into Tuesday will end up around 50%. Moisture should move out late Tuesday afternoon with highs climbing into the mid to upper 40s. We should end up mostly dry Tuesday night with temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s. Slightly Warmer Wednesday: Wednesday is the day before arctic air moves into Central Alabama. If you want to do some yardwork and winterize your home, Wednesday is the best day to knock it all out! We are looking at morning temperatures in the upper 30s with highs climbing into the low 50s. We will likely remain mostly cloudy Wednesday. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower in east Alabama, but most of us will end up dry Wednesday. Enjoy the 50s and dry weather Wednesday because it will be bitterly cold by the end of the week! Arctic Blast Thursday into Friday: The first half of Thursday will end up mostly dry with temperatures briefly warming up into the lower 50s. The latest long-range models are still struggling on the timing and intensity of an arctic cold front that will move through our area Thursday night. Ahead of the front, we will likely see showers develop across Central Alabama Thursday afternoon/evening. As of now, it looks like the rainfall amounts will end up low with totals less than a quarter of an inch. Once the front moves through, very cold shallow air will move into Central Alabama as the bulk of the moisture moves out. Temperatures are forecast to rapidly drop Thursday night from the 40s into the 20s and perhaps into the teens. We could see rain transition to light snow/flurries Thursday night into early Friday morning across the northern third of Alabama. It remains too early to determine how much rain/snow could fall. Normally in these setups, we don’t see a lot of accumulating snowfall as the moisture races out as the cold air moves in. It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw some minor accumulations- like a dusting to a half inch in higher elevations- especially north and west of I-20/59. Areas south and east of Birmingham probably won’t see much but a few snow showers or passing flurries. Models aren’t showing a lot of moisture with this arctic cold front, which is good news for those worried about traveling Thursday night into Friday morning. Windy conditions should help to dry off main roads Thursday night. Anything that remains wet Thursday night will likely become icy as temperatures rapidly drop into the 20s and teens. Travel conditions may be a concern in some spots on Friday morning. Stay tuned for frequent updates throughout the week as we get new weather information. I have a feeling that the forecast could change a little regarding temperatures and the amount of precipitation that could fall across the area.

Winterize Your Home: With arctic air moving in by the end of next week, we want to make sure you are prepared for the cold temperatures. You’ll want to winterize your home. Cover up any outdoor faucets. You’ll want to drip your faucets inside and open up the cabinets to allow warm air to get to your pipes. Make sure your pets stay inside so they can stay warm. Check on your neighbors too. We always say protect the four P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

Extreme Cold Friday into Christmas Eve: We want to give you the first alert for extremely cold temperatures by the end of the week. Our long-range models continue to support the idea of arctic air staying with us for at least 2-3 days. Friday will likely be our coldest temperatures we’ve seen in quite some time. We could be waking up with temperatures in the mid-teens with highs only climbing into the mid 20s. The combination of cold temperatures and breezy conditions will make for nasty wind chill values. I think it could feel like it is in the single digits Friday morning as winds pick up around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. It will be a brutally cold Friday, and you’ll need to make sure you are covered up from head to toe! Sneak Peek to Christmas: Christmas weekend is looking dry and very cold. It will definitely feel like the holidays this year! Christmas Eve will end up partly cloudy. We’ll start next Saturday with temperatures in the teens with highs struggling to hit 32°F. Christmas Day could end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s with highs climbing above freezing into the mid 30s. Stay warm!

