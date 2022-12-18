Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW.

27th Ave. house fire (WBRC)

The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.

Neighbors tell us they believe no one lives in the house currently.

We will provide more details as they are made available.

