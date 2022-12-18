LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood

27th Ave. house fire
27th Ave. house fire(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW.

27th Ave. house fire
27th Ave. house fire(WBRC)

The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.

Neighbors tell us they believe no one lives in the house currently.

We will provide more details as they are made available.


embedgooglemap.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Source: WBRC video
Columbiana PD announces death of officer
Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Overnight temps below freezing but look forward to a sunny Sunday!
Statement from BSC about Colin Glover
Birmingham-Southern community mourns loss of student athlete
34-year-old Ricky Winn, Jr.
Northport Police charge bank teller with multiple counts of theft

Latest News

16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue
Alabama Retail Association is expecting holiday spending to near $18 billion.
Alabama Retail Association predicting 5% growth in holiday spending
Source: WBRC video
Groundbreaking for blanket Fort Hope Children's Home
Source: WBRC video
Columbiana Police Sergeant dies