Birmingham non-profit gives away Christmas meals to families in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham non-profit, comprised mostly of young people, came together Saturday morning to feed over a hundred families.

Little Hands Servings Hearts provides volunteer opportunities for children of all ages, no experience necessary. That’s what they did Saturday morning at Alabama Hoops on Montclair, Rd.

Volunteers handed out food boxes for those in need as part of the group’s Christmas Blessings giveaway.

Leaders say the non-profit works with the three Ts: time, talent and treasures.

“We are all blessed with so many things,” said Little Hands Serving Hearts Executive Director Ashley Seligson. “So, for kids to be able to experience the importance of community and giving back to others, not only during the holiday season, but throughout the year.”

This year’s event was actually their first, but the group plans to do more in the future.

For more information about Little Hands Serving Hearts, visit their website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.