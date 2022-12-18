LawCall
After five months, 4-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive has led to no arrests

4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting(Devonna Sheppard)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “I think that five, six months is a long time to not have an arrest.”

Back on July 3rd, Jossiah Harden-Burnett was shot and killed on Seminole Drive. He was just four years old. This week he would have turned five.

His grandmother, Devona Sheppard, tells me the investigation surrounding his death has stalled.

“I’m not getting anymore answers” she said. “I haven’t heard from the DA’s office at all. The investigators, the detectives are blowing me off. Now it’s just ‘we don’t have anymore updates. Sorry we don’t have nothing else to tell you. Nothing’s changed.’”

I reached out Huntsville police about this case and I was told they’re awaiting the official cause of death to be released from a state medical examiner. It’s a process that can take months to complete, so Huntsville Police Officers say their hands are tied.

While there hasn’t been an arrest made in connection to Jossiah’s death, Sheppard feels it’s only a matter of time before the first domino falls.

“There is a person of interest that this gun belonged to and from my understanding this weapon -- whether intentional or unintentional -- this weapon was left accessible to my grandson.”

She also claims this person of interest tampered with evidence.

“The weapon wasn’t confiscated in the beginning of that investigation. The weapon was not confiscated until that person was taken down, questioned, brought back and then the weapon was asked for.”

We’ll continue to follow this story and will update you as we learn more.

