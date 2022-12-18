LawCall
16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue

(Police (MGN))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

BPD says she was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe she was intentionally shot while she was inside a vehicle. Several other cars were also shot into.

There are currently no suspects in custody. If you have information about this case, please contact the Birmingham Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

