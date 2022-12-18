16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

BPD says she was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe she was intentionally shot while she was inside a vehicle. Several other cars were also shot into.

There are currently no suspects in custody. If you have information about this case, please contact the Birmingham Police Department.

