What you can do to help the Jimmie Hale Mission during the holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The temperatures are dropping once again as Christmas draws near. Many people are expected to seek warmth inside the Jimmie Hale Mission in the weeks ahead.

The warming stations will be open both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, but Executive Director Perryn Carroll says it is still too early to tell when they will be open next week.

The mission is looking at opening for potentially six days and are busy preparing right now for what will be a busy two weeks.

They have over 130 cots, and even more blankets in mission rooms ready for the surge.

Still there are several things that the mission stresses you can drop off to help this holiday season.

“We can always use bottled water, bananas and oranges, and soft breakfast or snack bars. They can drop those off anytime during the weekdays from 8:30 to 4:30 at the Jimmie Hale Mission Men’s Center at 3420 2nd Avenue North,” said Carroll.

As for when the warming station will be opened next week, that remains up in the air, but as soon as we know we will update you both on air and online.

