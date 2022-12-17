LawCall
Veterans buried at Alabama National Cemetery honored with holiday wreaths

Volunteers laid wreaths in tribute to veterans buried at Alabama National Cemetery on Saturday.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Veterans buried Alabama National Cemetery were honored on Saturday with holiday wreaths as part of Wreaths Across America, a nationwide program which distributes wreaths as a tribute to veterans buried at VA national cemeteries and state veterans cemeteries.

“These wreath laying ceremonies help us continue the mission of maintaining national cemeteries as national shrines, sacred to the honor and memory of those interred or memorialized here,” said cemetery director Steven Weir.   “It is a great way for the community to come together to pay our respects during the holiday season.”

Volunteers laid the wreaths at the Montevallo cemetery on Saturday.

The Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery, with assistance from local citizens and other veterans service organizations, arranges the wreath-laying ceremony each year. Every VA cemetery receives at least seven wreaths; one for each service branch, one for the Merchant Marine and one for prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

