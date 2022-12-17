LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

US company to send team to look into Berlin aquarium rupture

Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone who might be trapped under debris.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A U.S. company that helped build a huge aquarium in Berlin says it is sending a team to investigate the rupture of the tank, which sent a wave of debris, water and tropical fish crashing through the hotel lobby it was located in and onto the street outside.

Reynolds Polymer Technology, which says it manufactured and installed the cylinder component of the AquaDom tank 20 years ago, said in an emailed statement that “at this point, it is too early to determine the factor or factors that would produce such a failure.”

Police have said they found no evidence of a malicious act but the cause of the spectacular collapse shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, in which two people were slightly injured, remains unclear. Berlin’s top security official, Iris Spranger, told German news agency dpa on Friday that “first indications point to material fatigue.”

Officials said on Friday evening that the hotel building itself was assessed to be safe.

The local government said that nearly all of the 1,500 fish that were inside at the time of the rupture died but “a few fish at the bottom of the tank” were saved. About 400 to 500 mostly small fish from a separate set of aquariums housed under the hotel lobby were evacuated to other tanks in a neighboring aquarium that was unaffected.

The AquaDom aquarium opened in December 2003 and was modernized in 2020.

Grand Junction, Colorado-based Reynolds Polymer, which says on its website that 41 of its acrylic panels were used in building the tank cylinder, said it “offers its sincere concern” to the hotel guests and workers who were affected and to those who were injured. It said that “we are also deeply saddened by the animals and aquatic life lost.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terald Jamal Chambers
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
One day a year all proceeds/sales go straight in to the employees pockets.
Christmas bonus amount determined by customers at Cherokee Co. restaurant
Homicide investigation in Birmingham
Police: Double homicide near East Lake Park ruled justifiable
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say
34-year-old Ricky Winn, Jr.
Northport Police charge bank teller with multiple counts of theft

Latest News

Terald Jamal Chambers
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
Source: WBRC video
Leah Tarvin’s parents accept posthumous diploma on daughter’s behalf
FILE - Image shows the recent aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Rih.
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
Anti-LGBTQ hate thrives online, spurs fears of more violence
Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama