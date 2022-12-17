LawCall
Republic Services to start weekly bulk trash pickup in Chelsea

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years now, Republic Services provided bulk trash pickup for the city of Chelsea residents once per quarter.

Now, starting the first week of January, they will begin a weekly service.

When bulk trash pick up was once per quarter, it would require Republic Services to use extra personnel and trucks. By offering it weekly, it benefits them and the city of Chelsea.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said the weekly service will run on the same day as the current garbage pickup to help keep yards and neighborhoods clean.

“Bulk trash pickup can be anything from limbs and sticks to old toys. Its helps people clean out their garages,” Picklesimer said. “Anything that’s not household trash and not recyclable would be considered bulk trash.”

This will be a new addition to the existing waste services contract with no additional costs to citizens.

“Anytime we can do something to better take care of the people of Chelsea and especially when it doesn’t cost them anything that’s just a good thing,” Picklesimer said. “I appreciate republic for offering this service to us, the biggest winner here is our citizens, so we are excited about it.”

The weekly service is scheduled to end September 2023, but Mayor Picklesimer said he hopes it continues.

The guidelines are still the same, no mattresses or old furniture will be accepted. You can find the full list at CityofChealsea.com.

