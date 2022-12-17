Leah Tarvin’s parents accept posthumous diploma on daughter’s behalf

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a bittersweet celebration Friday afternoon as Leah Tarvin’s parents, Mark and Cindy accepted her posthumous diploma from Jacksonville State University.

The 22-year-old student passed away in November after being hit and killed in a crosswalk near Brewer Hall.

Tarvin was pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice and school officials say she expressed interest in a career in law enforcement.

Her parents received a standing ovation as they walked across the stage in their daughter’s honor. They held a photo of her as they were greeted with hugs from JSU President Don Killingsworth and other staff members.

Hillary Fuller, a JSU graduate, says honoring Tarvin is just another example of how tight-knit the community is on campus.

“It was beautiful,” says Fuller. “It made me tear up. It was very compassionate and I think JSU doing that just showed just how compassionate we are here.”

The university is working with the Alabama Department of Transportation to improve pedestrian safety. Last month they started work to build an intersection and install a traffic light near Brewer Hall.

