LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion on Dec. 13 resulted in the homeowner shooting and killing of one of the intruders.

The invasion happened at a home off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male dead in the home.

WCSO says they learned two suspects entered the home, one of them armed with a handgun. That suspect hit one of the residents in the head with the handgun.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect then began shooting inside the home.

One of the residents then shot and killed the armed suspect according to the sheriff’s office.

The other suspect then fled the scene.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Walker County Sheriffs Office, was able to locate the 2nd suspect.

Authorities say the Walker County Sheriffs Office transported the suspect to their office where he was interviewed. After interviewing the suspect, he was arrested for Robbery 1st degree.

The 2nd suspect is Donald Webb Jr. of Jasper according to the sheriff’s office. Webb was transported to the Winston County Sheriffs Office where he was booked in. Webb could face other charges for his involvement.

The resident that shot and killed the intruder has not been charged.

On 12/13/22, our office investigated a home invasion off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputy Burns arrived...

Posted by Sheriff's Office Winston County on Friday, December 16, 2022

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terald Jamal Chambers
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
One day a year all proceeds/sales go straight in to the employees pockets.
Christmas bonus amount determined by customers at Cherokee Co. restaurant
Homicide investigation in Birmingham
Police: Double homicide near East Lake Park ruled justifiable
34-year-old Ricky Winn, Jr.
Northport Police charge bank teller with multiple counts of theft
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

Statement from BSC about Colin Glover
Birmingham-Southern community mourns loss of student athlete
Sgt. Kevin Perry
Columbiana PD announces death of officer
Terald Jamal Chambers
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
Source: WBRC video
Leah Tarvin’s parents accept posthumous diploma on daughter’s behalf