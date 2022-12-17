Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested

WINSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion on Dec. 13 resulted in the homeowner shooting and killing of one of the intruders.

The invasion happened at a home off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male dead in the home.

WCSO says they learned two suspects entered the home, one of them armed with a handgun. That suspect hit one of the residents in the head with the handgun.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect then began shooting inside the home.

One of the residents then shot and killed the armed suspect according to the sheriff’s office.

The other suspect then fled the scene.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Walker County Sheriffs Office, was able to locate the 2nd suspect.

Authorities say the Walker County Sheriffs Office transported the suspect to their office where he was interviewed. After interviewing the suspect, he was arrested for Robbery 1st degree.

The 2nd suspect is Donald Webb Jr. of Jasper according to the sheriff’s office. Webb was transported to the Winston County Sheriffs Office where he was booked in. Webb could face other charges for his involvement.

The resident that shot and killed the intruder has not been charged.

On 12/13/22, our office investigated a home invasion off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputy Burns arrived... Posted by Sheriff's Office Winston County on Friday, December 16, 2022

