FIRST ALERT: Chilly conditions all weekend, freezing overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday everyone! The big story this weekend is the chilly air moving into the state. Temperatures this morning are warmer than yesterday at this time. Most of us are in the 40s with some mid-to-upper 30s showing up in northwest Alabama. When you factor in westerly winds at 5-10 mph, it feels like is in the 30s so make sure you grab a warm jacket before you step outside. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with cloud cover moving into the area from west to east. We are watching a weak disturbance that is moving across the Gulf Coast this morning that could produce an isolated shower or two mainly for south Alabama. I think we will remain dry this morning with maybe a small chance for a few sprinkles south of I-20. If you plan on going shopping today, dress warmly! We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky this morning, but cloud cover should decrease a little by this afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky around 3 p.m.. High temperatures this afternoon will only climb into the upper 40s with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, bundle up! We will likely see temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s by 7 p.m. with a mostly clear sky.

Sunny and Chilly Sunday: We want to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures tonight! We will likely see several spots drop into the mid to upper 20s with a mostly clear sky. Make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm! Sunday is looking great, but it’ll remain chilly. We are forecasting plenty of sunshine tomorrow morning and into the afternoon hours. High temperatures may end up a degree or two cooler than today with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will remain breezy at times from the northwest at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will likely drop back into the mid to upper 20s Sunday night into Monday morning. Next Big Thing: The next big thing we are tracking is an area of low pressure that will likely form along the Gulf Coast Monday into Tuesday. Monday will likely end up mostly dry for most of the day. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. We are introducing a 20% chance for a few showers on Monday evening. Bulk of the rain that moves in Monday night into Tuesday will likely end up along and south of I-20. I think temperatures will remain warm enough to support just rain, but I can’t rule out a mix of rain/sleet in north Alabama if any precipitation falls. I don’t expect any major issues on the roads as temperatures cool into the upper 30s Tuesday morning. Rain chance Monday night into Tuesday will end up around 40%. Moisture should move out Tuesday afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 40s. Temperatures will likely remain well above freezing, so no ice concerns are expected. Slightly Warmer Wednesday: Wednesday is the day before arctic air moves into Central Alabama. If you want to do some yardwork and winterize your home, Wednesday is the best day to knock it all out! We are looking at morning temperatures in the upper 30s with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s. We will likely stay partly sunny to mostly cloudy, but we will end up dry and slightly warmer. Enjoy the 50s Wednesday because it will be bitterly cold by the end of next week! Arctic Blast Thursday into Friday: The first half of Thursday will end up mostly dry with temperatures briefly warming up into the lower 50s. A strong cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Thursday afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, we will likely see showers develop across Central Alabama. Once the front moves through, very cold shallow air will move into Central Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to rapidly drop Thursday night from the 40s into the 20s and perhaps into the teens. We could see rain transition to light snow Thursday night across the northern third of Alabama. It remains too early to determine how much rain/snow could fall. Normally in these setups, we don’t see a lot of accumulating snowfall as the moisture races out as the cold air moves in. It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw some minor accumulations especially north and west of I-20/59. With temperatures dropping fast, we will have to monitor the potential for a flash freeze. Hopefully wind and lack of precipitation will prevent us from seeing significant issues. Travel conditions may be a concern Thursday night into Friday morning, but it’s too early to add it into our forecast as of now. Stay tuned for frequent updates throughout the week as we get new weather information.

Winterize Your Home: With arctic air moving in by the end of next week, we want to make sure you are prepared for the cold temperatures. You’ll want to winterize your home. Cover up any outdoor faucets. You’ll wan to drip your faucets inside and open up the cabinets to allow warm air to get to your pipes. Make sure your pets stay inside so they can stay warm. Check on your neighbors too. We always say protect the four P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

Extreme Cold Friday into Christmas Eve: We want to give you the first alert for extremely cold temperatures by the end of the week. Our long-range models continue to support the idea of arctic air staying with us for at least 2-3 days. Friday will likely be our coldest temperatures we’ve seen in quite some time. We could be waking up with temperatures in the mid-teens with highs only climbing into the upper 20s. Combination of cold temperatures and breezy conditions will make for nasty wind chill values. I think it could feel like it is in the teens on Friday afternoon! Sneak Peek to Christmas: Christmas weekend is looking dry and very cold. It will definitely feel like the holidays this year! Christmas Eve will end up partly cloudy. We’ll start next Saturday with temperatures in the teens with highs struggling to hit 32°F. Christmas Day will end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s with highs climbing above freezing into the upper 30s. Stay warm! Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

