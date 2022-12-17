Drinking in moderation this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - December is full of social gatherings and many of these gatherings involve alcohol. This holiday season, experts say it is important to remember what’s too much when it comes to alcohol.

“A recent survey showed that 9 out of 10 adult Americans don’t know what constitutes a standard drink,” said Kathleen Zalman, a registered dietitian and nutritionist who said it is important to pay attention to ABV, or Alcohol by Volume. Drinks that might look the same could actually give you a totally different effect.

She showed two drinks that look similar in size and shape to illustrate this.

“This is a ready to drink wine spritzer. This alcohol by volume is 6%... Here’s another example. And this one has 8% alcohol by volume. So it’s almost the equivalent of two drinks,” Zalman said.

There is an easy recommendation that can help.

“Women are allowed to have up to one drink per day, guys can have up to two, that is if you choose to drink,” Zalman said. She said 5 ounces is a standard drink.

She shared some tips for if you go over that amount.

“First and foremost, you should not drink and drive. Maybe your hostess needs to take the keys away. And maybe there’s an extra bedroom where you can sleep. Eat food with your alcohol and drink it slowly,” Zalman said.

A campaign to help people this holiday season is The ABCs of ABVs. A stands for alcohol and how much, B stands for being mindful, and C stands for consuming in moderation.

“Moderation is the goal doesn’t really matter what you choose to drink, but do so in moderation and have a safe happy, healthy holiday,” Zalman said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.