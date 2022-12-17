LawCall
Columbiana PD announces death of officer

Sgt. Kevin Perry
Sgt. Kevin Perry(Columbiana Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:

It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.

Posted by Columbiana Police Department on Saturday, December 17, 2022

