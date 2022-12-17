Businesses encouraged to take part in Shelby Co. Chamber survey

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years, business owners and top managers have had the chance to share their thoughts and voice their opinion through a survey on what they think Shelby County’s economy will look like in the upcoming year.

That survey is back.

The Shelby County Chamber, in partnership with the University of Montevallo’s Stephens College of Business, is encouraging all businesses of Shelby County, big, medium and small, to participate in this survey.

They have already started to see some responses and feedback on what business issues might affect Shelby County companies in 2023 to have a better idea of what businesspeople think the upcoming year will hold for Shelby County.

Dr. Amiee Mellon, interim dean at The University of Montevallo’s Stephens College of Business, said the main point of the survey is to not just provide and outlook at what businesses are expecting for next year, but also help start a dialog between businesses and employees.

“To help direct the conversation that businesses need to have moving forward in order to meet their needs whether it be with the employees or upcoming employees,” Mellon said. “Or to help close the gab where they think maybe there is miscommunication.”

The results of the survey will be presented at the 2023 Business Outlook Conference in January and the survey is now available at shelbychamber.org

