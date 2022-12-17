LawCall
Birmingham-Southern community mourns loss of student athlete

Statement from BSC about Colin Glover
Statement from BSC about Colin Glover(Birmingham-Southern College Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College has announced the passing of men’s basketball student athlete Colin Glover.

According to the Trussville Police Department, police and Trussville fire were called to a house on Highland Trace where they found Glover unresponsive.

He was sent to the hospital were they pronounced him dead.

Authorities believe no foul play was involved and say he died from a medical condition.

The St. Clair County Coroner will to determine his exact cause of death.

Today the Birmingham-Southern community grieves with the Glover family on the passing of men’s basketball...

Posted by Birmingham-Southern College Athletics on Friday, December 16, 2022

