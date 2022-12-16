USPS, Hoover police investigating mail drop box theft

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in mail stolen from a USPS drop box in Hoover.

A large hole was cut into the side of the box located at 1809 Riverchase Dr. in Hoover.

“I can emphasize people put their mail in yesterday evening and last night and it is gone,” said USPS Postal Inspector Tony Robinson. “They need to treat it as identity theft if there was any info that can lead to such in the envelope.”

In November, Robinson told WBRC that it’s a bad idea to let any mail sit in any mailbox overnight. He said “that if people would pay attention to the posted dispatch times, there would be nothing for thieves to steal.”

“If you see someone at a blue collection box in the wee hours of the night, notify local law enforcement for them to investigate,” he said.

The US Postal Inspection Service and Hoover police are investigating Thursday night’s theft.

