LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

US immigration court backlog surpasses 2 million pending cases

The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida.
The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States immigration court system’s backlog is at an all-time high.

An analysis by a clearinghouse at Syracuse University found there are more than 2 million cases pending.

The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida with more than 100,000 pending cases.

Next is Harris County, Texas with more than 75,000, followed by Los Angeles with 74,000 cases.

A large portion of these are for people seeking asylum.

According to the analysis, immigration courts have increased the pace of hearings, but the system still cannot keep up with the influx of new case filings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
All lanes blocked on I-59/20 NB
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-59/20 NB after major crash
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss pushing mental health conversation

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
The trio was convicted of providing material support for a terrorist act, which carries a...
3 sentenced for Michigan governor kidnapping plot
A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
ALEA offering advice to avoid dangerous road rage situations