LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two Alabama starters set to play in Sugar Bowl

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for a receiver against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for a receiver against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022. (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With bowl game opt outs more common in college football, two of Alabama’s appear set to play in the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State.

Head coach Nick Saban told ESPN that he doesn’t expect to have any players opt out of Alabama’s game, with Chris Low reporting that the two starters told Saban they plan to play.

Young, projected as high as a first-round NFL Draft pick, has completed 230 passes for 3,007 yards and 27 touchdowns this season after winning the Heisman Trophy a year ago.

Anderson, another projected first-rounder, has recorded 51 total tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks and an interception. Anderson set Alabama football history this week by becoming the program’s first ever two-time unanimous first-team All-American.

Both Young and Anderson are now graduates at the University of Alabama after receiving their degrees last week.

#5 Alabama will face #5 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on December 31 in New Orleans.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terald Jamal Chambers
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss pushing mental health conversation
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
One day a year all proceeds/sales go straight in to the employees pockets.
Christmas bonus amount determined by customers at Cherokee Co. restaurant
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

The Blazers celebrated Friday afternoon after defeating Miami (OH) in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl.
UAB holds on to win Bahamas Bowl, 24-20
SBC Champs
No. 23 Troy to meet No. 22 UTSA in Cure Bowl Friday
Source: WBRC video
UA allows alcohol sales at baseball, softball games
Philip Montgomery (left) and Ron Roberts (right) have been hired as the offensive and defensive...
Hugh Freeze hires offensive and defensive coordinators at Auburn