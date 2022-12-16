Troup’s Pizza: Bruffalo Sprouts

Directions:

Split Brussel sprouts in half

Blanch for 1 min in boiling water then shock in ice water.

Fry until very brown, about 4 min at 350 degrees.

Drain and place in a bowl add salt and pepper and a couple ounces of your favorite hot sauce, Toss and serve

For the roasted tomato ranch, split 3 tomatoes in 1/4 toss with extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper and dried oregano. Roast for 4 hours at 300 degrees. Add 1 quart of ranch to a blender, add cooled roasted tomatoes and blend until smooth.

Spaghetti and meatball

Make meatballs according to your favorite recipe. Ours has pork, beef and lamb. fresh basil, panko breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese.

Cook your favorite pasta according to the instructions on the box.

Add tomato sauce to the skillet and bring to a simmer, add chilled noodles, and fresh basil. Once hot, put your pasta in a bowl, add meatball and fresh grated parm, and finish with fresh basil.

