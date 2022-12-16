LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is back

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is protecting you from above this Christmas season.

Around this time of the year, the aircraft is used mainly to patrol big shopping areas in Shelby County.

The helicopter has sensors, cameras and spotlights.

The ‘shopper chopper’ is used to fly around for routine patrols at various times and days to get a good look at what’s happening on the ground.

The two-seat aircraft needs two pilots, one to fly and the other to run the equipment.

Deputy Jeff Bahr said the chopper is mainly used to provide a sense of security for citizens.

“To let them know that we are using our tools that we have in the helicopter as an observation platform to be able to see and zoom into those parking lots and be able to give them some peace of mind while they are out shopping,” Bahr said. “That someone else is looking and watching and trying to keep them and their families safe.”

Inside of the chopper is a police radio where the pilots can communicate with all deputies in Shelby County, other law enforcement agencies, fire and state troopers on the ground.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
All lanes blocked on I-59/20 NB
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-59/20 NB after major crash
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss pushing mental health conversation

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Doctors seeing an increase in strep throat cases
One day a year all proceeds/sales go straight in to the employees pockets.
Christmas bonus amount determined by customers at Cherokee Co. restaurant
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023
Source: WBRC video
Cherokee Co. restaurant gives special bonus employees