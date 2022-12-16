Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is back

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is protecting you from above this Christmas season.

Around this time of the year, the aircraft is used mainly to patrol big shopping areas in Shelby County.

The helicopter has sensors, cameras and spotlights.

The ‘shopper chopper’ is used to fly around for routine patrols at various times and days to get a good look at what’s happening on the ground.

The two-seat aircraft needs two pilots, one to fly and the other to run the equipment.

Deputy Jeff Bahr said the chopper is mainly used to provide a sense of security for citizens.

“To let them know that we are using our tools that we have in the helicopter as an observation platform to be able to see and zoom into those parking lots and be able to give them some peace of mind while they are out shopping,” Bahr said. “That someone else is looking and watching and trying to keep them and their families safe.”

Inside of the chopper is a police radio where the pilots can communicate with all deputies in Shelby County, other law enforcement agencies, fire and state troopers on the ground.

