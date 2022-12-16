LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rainbow City man accused of sexually abusing 7-year-old

Destin Chace Tarrance, 31, was arrested on December 13th.
Destin Chace Tarrance, 31, was arrested on December 13th.(Etowah County Detention Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Rainbow City man is charged in connection to sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years-old, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Destin Chace Tarrance, 31, was arrested on December 13th.

Tarrance is accused of sexually abusing a child who was 7-years-old at the time of the crime. The incident was reported to law enforcement and the Etowah County Department of Human Resources

He is currently being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bond.

As a condition of the bond, Tarrance is not allowed to have internet, smart phones, computers, or unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old and supervision through Etowah County Community Corrections.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss pushing mental health conversation
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
ALEA offering advice to avoid dangerous road rage situations
Source: WBRC video
Staying safe during road rage situations
Source: WBRC video
New Starbucks on the way to Moody
We don't know how many layoffs this time will take place at Landing. The company says the...
Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing