Rainbow City man accused of sexually abusing 7-year-old

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Rainbow City man is charged in connection to sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years-old, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Destin Chace Tarrance, 31, was arrested on December 13th.

Tarrance is accused of sexually abusing a child who was 7-years-old at the time of the crime. The incident was reported to law enforcement and the Etowah County Department of Human Resources

He is currently being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bond.

As a condition of the bond, Tarrance is not allowed to have internet, smart phones, computers, or unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old and supervision through Etowah County Community Corrections.

