LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Double homicide near East Lake Park ruled justifiable

Homicide investigation in Birmingham
Homicide investigation in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have received two rulings in connection to the double homicide investigation of 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry and 22-year-old Timmeric Leshawn Bryant.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 8300 Block of 1st Avenue North.

The preliminary investigation revealed that McKinstry was involved in an argument with a third person surrounding his car being stolen earlier and being observed at the location.

According to police, evidence gathered during the investigation revealed McKinstry entered the gas station brandishing a shotgun. The gas station had patrons inside. One of the patrons pulled out a firearm and fired shots in McKinstry’s direction striking him, along with Bryant, who was at the gas station accompanying the third party involved in the original argument.

The patron who fired the shots turned himself in to police custody the day of the incident.

Police also say they don’t believe that Mr. Bryant was involved in the stolen vehicle argument.

McKinstry was pronounced deceased on the scene. Bryant was pronounced deceased at UAB Hospital.

Following the investigation, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the actions justifiable, therefore this case is reclassified as a justified death investigation.

This is the 10th justifiable death investigation in 2022.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide they say happened Thursday evening near East Lake Park.

Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult males suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire & Rescue. He has been identified as a 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry. The second victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police called life-threatening injuries. Sadly, that victim later died from those injuries. He has been identified as 22-year-old Timmeric Leshawn Bryant.

A police spokesperson says a person of interest is in custody, but they believe there may be other suspects involved in the incident.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

123 movies
embed google maps iframe

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terald Jamal Chambers
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss pushing mental health conversation
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
One day a year all proceeds/sales go straight in to the employees pockets.
Christmas bonus amount determined by customers at Cherokee Co. restaurant
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

Terald Jamal Chambers
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
Source: WBRC video
Hoover I Heart Mac & Cheese opening Dec. 21, hiring new employees
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Alabama State Capitol
Alabama’s unemployment rate unchanged in November