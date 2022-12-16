Police: Double homicide near East Lake Park ruled justifiable

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have received two rulings in connection to the double homicide investigation of 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry and 22-year-old Timmeric Leshawn Bryant.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 8300 Block of 1st Avenue North.

The preliminary investigation revealed that McKinstry was involved in an argument with a third person surrounding his car being stolen earlier and being observed at the location.

According to police, evidence gathered during the investigation revealed McKinstry entered the gas station brandishing a shotgun. The gas station had patrons inside. One of the patrons pulled out a firearm and fired shots in McKinstry’s direction striking him, along with Bryant, who was at the gas station accompanying the third party involved in the original argument.

The patron who fired the shots turned himself in to police custody the day of the incident.

Police also say they don’t believe that Mr. Bryant was involved in the stolen vehicle argument.

McKinstry was pronounced deceased on the scene. Bryant was pronounced deceased at UAB Hospital.

Following the investigation, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the actions justifiable, therefore this case is reclassified as a justified death investigation.

This is the 10th justifiable death investigation in 2022.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide they say happened Thursday evening near East Lake Park.

Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult males suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire & Rescue. He has been identified as a 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry. The second victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police called life-threatening injuries. Sadly, that victim later died from those injuries. He has been identified as 22-year-old Timmeric Leshawn Bryant.

A police spokesperson says a person of interest is in custody, but they believe there may be other suspects involved in the incident.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

