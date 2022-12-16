Northport Police charge bank teller with multiple counts of theft

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s hard to imagine - you look at your checking account balance and notice some of your money is missing, disappearing at an alarming rate. That’s apparently what happened at a bank in Tuscaloosa County and police have made an arrest.

It’s a very large amount - $66,000, according to Northport police and it allegedly happened over the course of two months.

Northport Police say representatives from Regions Bank on Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard filed a police report against 34-year-old Ricky Winn, Jr.

Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says the bank conducted its own investigation and discovered Winn allegedly took thousands of dollars from at least one customer’s account.

“During the months of April and May of this year, had made 12 transactions where he had taken $5,000 or more,” said Carpenter.

The total after two months came to around $66,000.

Assistant Chief Carpenter says he wasn’t sure if the funds came from one customer or several customers at the bank. What we do know is Winn faces 12 counts of first degree theft, all felonies.

Ricky Winn, Jr. worked at the bank as a teller, according to Carpenter. It’s not clear for how long Winn had been employed with the bank and no word what Winn allegedly did with the money.

“Regions was completely open and honest about what happened,” said Carpenter.

Assistant Chief Carpenter says the bank made the customer or customers whole by reimbursing the stolen money and added this is a cautionary tale to pay attention to what’s going on in your personal bank accounts.

“It’s one of those things you need to keep an eye on your account and if you see odd amounts coming out of your account, as soon as you can get in contact with that business and question what’s happening on that account,” Carpenter said.

Regions Bank submitted this response to WBRC by Regions Bank Senior Vice President of Media and Marketing Manager Jeremy D. King:

“Account security is a top priority for Regions Bank, and we appreciate the work of law enforcement in bringing this matter to justice. We have worked closely with detectives throughout the investigation and have zero tolerance for the type of activity that is alleged. The associate is no longer with the bank. The bank has provided reimbursements in this matter.”

