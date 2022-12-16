Montevallo High School honor veterans around the holidays

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Montevallo High School students have been working on a project that was over two years in the making called Liberty Lane.

This project, located in front of Montevallo High School, focuses on honoring former students who answered the call to serve in the United States Armed Forces.

Liberty Lane was created by students to honor students with a liberty tree and engraved bricks.

The liberty tree area has a set of three benches that contain a description of the liberty tree, the Preamble of the United States Constitution, and the second sentence of the Declaration of Independence.

The engraved brick area is composed of inspirational quotes and student veteran bricks.

The engraved student veteran bricks have the names, year of graduation, and branch of service of those who attended Montevallo and Prentice High School.

This is an ongoing project with the plan to add bricks in future years as more and more students are identified.

The bricks are being sold for $25, and so far, they have installed 55 bricks and 33 inspirational quotes.

“It was something that I have never experienced before and working for people that are serving our country is something I think is great,” said Johana Martinez, a senior at MHS.

“I feel like it’s very good to recognize someone because you always want to be recognized for what you do and especially for what they do,” said David Eurgon, another senior at MHS.

Matt Alexander, another senior at MHS, is enlisting in the Army to follow the footsteps of those who served and continue to serve.

“They work hard to honor and protect the country and it’s the best way we can honor and give back them,” Alexander said.

In addition to the Liberty Lane project, students from the Future Business Leaders of America, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Student Government Association and Z-Club raised $850 for Wreaths Across America.

The Blue Star Foundation will purchase the wreaths that will be placed on the 10,000+ gravesites at the Alabama National Cemetery this Saturday.

