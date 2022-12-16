LawCall
Leaders hoping new Starbucks in Moody will attract more economic growth
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Starbucks is coming to one of Moody’s busiest intersections at Moody Parkway and Blue Ridge Drive.

Developers broke ground on December 15 on the city’s first Starbucks location. Moody Mayor Joe Lee said he’s excited the chain recognized the growth in Moody and wanted to be a part of it.

Construction is just beginning, but Mayor Lee said it will bring around 20 jobs to the city. While many local businesses are struggling to hire with the nationwide worker shortage, Lee said he thinks Starbucks’ competitive wages will help staff this new location.

It will be a drive-thru and walk-in location and Lee said this is an investment that will hopefully bring other new business to the area.

“There was some pipe work and ditch work that the city had to do to make the project work,” Lee said. “I think it will make other folks take a look at the city of Moody. I think it will attract other businesses, because when Starbucks recognizes a city as far as growth and all, I think it will help bring other business as well.”

The location is not set to open until June 2023.

