Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company.

It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters.

It’s not known how many layoffs will take place this time. The company says the elimination of these jobs allows for leaner internal operations.

Landing tells our partners at the Birmingham Business Journal that this latest round of layoffs impacts remote positions and locations including warehouses in Birmingham, San Francisco, and Mexico City.

Landing moved its headquarters last year from San Francisco to Birmingham. Governor Kay Ivey welcomed them to town.

Jefferson County and the city of Birmingham gave Landing incentives to move here. County Commissioner Steve Ammons calls the layoffs unfortunate but he’s remaining optimistic about the company’s future in the city.

“Even though there may be a dip in the number of jobs and layoffs right now, their history and their business acumen, we know that they will continue to prosper in the future and we expect them to have those jobs back and developed even more here,” Ammons, Jefferson County Commissioner, District 5 said.

Landing tells the BBJ it’s adjusting to the challenges and uncertainty that lie ahead. WBRC has reached out to the company for more information, but has not heard back.

You can read more about the layoffs at the Birmingham Business Journal.

