Jefferson County leaders pushing for mandatory garbage pick-up as illegal dumping continues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After thousands of hours picking up illegally dumped litter in Jefferson County, leaders are pushing for stricter punishments and mandatory garbage pick-up in the new year.

WBRC has learned that county crews actually spent 3,000 hours picking up illegally dumped garbage this year.

County Manager Cal Markert said that doesn’t even scratch the surface for how much trash is just sitting in the county.

“We had 285 work orders or work requests,” Markert said. “A total of 300 tons. That cost us over $250,000 dollars,” said Markert.

Markert said crews cleaned this trash when they were supposed to be paving roads and repairing potholes.

“Mowing the grass, cutting limbs back out of the road, cleaning pipes and ditches, patching potholes, paving roads,” Markert said.

Crews are finding illegal dumping sites all throughout the county.

“Anywhere, someone is loading up to go to the landfill, they may just decide ‘well, I’ll just pull over and throw it out right here’, a bag here, a bag there. Once you see a bag on the back of the road, then other people start adding to it, and then all of the sudden, it’s a big site,” said Markert.

“Jefferson County is beautiful,” Markert said. “The way some people care for it is just devastating.”

That’s why he’s pushing for stricter punishment for those who get caught.

“We were looking at some cameras that have some AI technology for recognizing garbage bags and bags in the vehicles and then it can specifically get car tags,” Markert said. “But, if we get that, we have a difficult time processing it through the court system. The law just does not allow us to handle it other than going to court. That’s one thing we will be working with the legislation on, to try and get a smoother process for taking care of and processing illegal dumps when we catch the people doing it.”

“If we can’t prosecute them, people will ignore us,” Markert said.

But, he said he also wants to make a more immediate change. He is working with the Jefferson County Commission to start requiring mandatory garbage pick-up.

“We think mandatory garbage pick-up in the unincorporated parts of the county would be the biggest thing we could do to eliminate the illegal dumping and litter,” Markert said. “It’s a lot easier to put the garbage in the cart and get it to the road than it is to put the garbage in your car and take it to your landfill.”

Markert said they are planning to present mandatory garbage pick-up to the Jefferson County Commission in the next few months.

“If you have a cart and you have to pay for it, number one that brings down the rates,” he said. “The citizens have to pay for garbage, it’ll cut down on their cost tremendously.”

