Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground.

Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.

A number of entities have to come together to make this dream a reality.

The BJCC, Live Nation, Jefferson County and City of Birmingham all must agree to contribute five million each before work begins.

However, at the moment only the BJCC and Live Nation have put forth the funds.

Commission President and BJCC Board Member Jimmie Stephens still believes they will break ground early in 2023.

“Right now, the County Commission needs to act and will act right after the first of the year and the city of Birmingham from that. We’ll put our financing in place and hopefully break ground,” said Commissioner Stephens.

It is important to note that on Thursday, the BJCC discussed and approved two different contracts for the planning and design phases of the Amphitheatre in, perhaps, another sign this project is inching closer to reality.

