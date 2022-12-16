Hoover I Heart Mac & Cheese opening Dec. 21, hiring new employees

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover grand opening will be held on Dec. 21 with a ribbon cutting with the chamber of commerce. Doors will be opening at 11 a.m., and the first 10 guests in line who purchase something will win free Mac & Cheese for a year! For those cheese lovers who don’t want to wait until the grand opening, the soft opening will be held on Dec. 19 and 20.

The Hoover I Heart Mac and Cheese location will be owned and operated by Booby Reuse and Bonita Riddle. The Hoover locals have been in the restaurant business since 2020. “I think for both Bonita and myself, we are excited, anxious and also relieved. We have been talking this up to all of our friends and family for almost two years. It is going to be so much fun to open that door and let them experience why we are so passionate about all of the delicious options that I Heart Mac and Cheese has on the menu.” said Reuse. “Equally, we are excited about the catering side of the business, as it will be a significant part of this venture going forward.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese offers comfort food, but they also have gluten-free, keto, vegetarian and vegan options. They cater to all lifestyles and dietary needs. I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Also on the menu are lifestyle choices with quinoa, broccoli, or cauliflower bowls, as well as gluten-free pasta.

I Heart Mac & Cheese started out in South Florida, and now have more than 30 locations nationwide. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base, along with a choice of 10 different proteins, including lobster, short ribs and pulled pork, 11 vegetables, and nine cheeses, like the cheddar, blue cheese, pepper jack and muenster. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each cheesy creation.

If you are interested in applying to work at I Heart Mac & Cheese, visit their website.

Best of Both Worlds Recipe

Ingredients:

Sliced sourdough or wheat bread

Butter alternative

Yellow sliced cheddar cheese

White sliced cheddar cheese

2 oz cooked and shredded short rib

1 oz cook cavatappi pasta

.5 oz cheese sauce

Favorite bbq sauce

Directions:

In a bowl mix together pasta, cheese sauce, bbq sauce and short ribs. Place a slice of cheese on each slice of bread. Add the pasta mixture to the bread. Put bread together and place in a 350 degree oven for five minutes or until the cheese is melted. Enjoy!

