LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Human heart discovered in Tennessee Department of Transportation salt pile, authorities say

A human heart was found at the TDOT salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee, authorities said.
A human heart was found at the TDOT salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee, authorities said.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities say a human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the facility located on Highway 70 East after workers felt unsure of their find. Officers ran several tests on the find and later confirmed it to be a human heart.

Police are now searching the salt piles to see if any other human body parts remain.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the heart was determined to be that of an adult male. Additional DNA testing will be performed to try to determine the heart’s origin.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be led by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and deputies with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss pushing mental health conversation
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

This photo shows Spc. Shay Wilson.
Officials: Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant at Georgia post
Kadidra Roberts' body was found in a wooded area behind a home suggested by a psychic.
Mother says psychic’s tip led her to daughter’s remains
Source: WBRC video
Hoover I Heart Mac & Cheese opening Dec. 21, hiring new employees
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk