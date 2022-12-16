LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Joshua

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joshua, born February 2010, enjoys playing sports, playing games, and watching TV. He has a very quiet personality.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

