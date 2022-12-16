First Alert: Get ready for a stretch of cold nights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have a First Alert for frost and at or near freezing temperatures this morning. This transition will kick-off a stretch of cold nights that could very well linger into Christmas. If you have been hurting for a little Vitamin D, today should bring plenty of sunshine -- albeit the chilly kind! -- with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the WSW at 10 and gusting above that.

We have a First Alert for frost and at or near freezing temperatures this morning (WBRC)

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A disturbance passing through the Deep South on Saturday will bring a brief increase in cloud cover to start the weekend. Expect a freezing start to Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 30s and only climbing into the 40s by the afternoon. Some of our high-resolution models have been hinting that a few light rain showers will be possible areas south as early as Friday night. I think our best chance for seeing light rain will be areas south and east of I-20/59 on Saturday morning with just spotty drizzle possible Friday night. Once the disturbance moves away, Sunday will be sunny and dry again plus staying chilly. Morning lows will fall widespread into the 20s with highs still a good 10 degrees below average in the upper 40s.

Heading into the week before Christmas, we still seem to be on track for a cold pattern to descend across much of the Lower 48. Highs look to hang out in the upper 40s to low 50s with lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid 30s. Some passing disturbances may also bring some off-and-on chances for rain, but nothing is set in stone just yet. For now, we have a partly sunny sky on Monday with more clouds and isolated showers possible by Monday night into Tuesday. Wednesday looks briefly drier and sunnier before another chance of a few showers on Thursday.

Beyond the 7-Day, the big question is just how cold will we get by Christmas weekend? An Arctic outbreak of air certainly looks possible that would favor well below average temperatures in Alabama, but we’ll continue to fine-tune the Arctic Blast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App in the days ahead.

