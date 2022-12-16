LawCall
Dog flu cases see sharp decline in central Alabama

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In August, Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic was treating hundreds of dogs a day for canine influenza. Now they are down to seeing one or two a week.

Veterinarian Dr. Nicole Martin said the decline is due to herd immunity and flu vaccinations.

“With the dog flu, you usually see they cough for a few days, then they get a little bit better, and then their fever ramps up and that’s when they stop eating and they really start feeling bad,” said Dr. Martin.

Even though cases are going down, the virus is not going anywhere. There are areas currently around the country seeing outbreaks.

“This is the first time we have ever seen anything like this in Birmingham and so right now even though it’s not here in Birmingham, it’s moving south,” said Dr. Martin.

If you’re planning to travel with your pups this holiday season or board them, make sure they have their flu vaccination to protect them from the virus.

The initial vaccine comes in two doses then is administered annually.

