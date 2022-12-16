LawCall
Deer sightings high for drivers this time of year

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are seeing more and more deer on their drive to work and, in many cases, on the roadside on their way from home. This is not uncommon for this time of year in Alabama.

State wildlife officials say one reason people are seeing more deer is because it is mating season in which the male goes on the search for a doe. But there are other reasons as well. Also, it gets dark earlier and that is the part of the day when deer are most active.

Another reason is deer are unpredictable.

They are wild and even though you may see the animal calmly standing on the side of the road, they can bolt at a moment’s notice if they’re startled by noise such as a passing vehicle. Therein lies the important reminder from state troopers to be ever vigilant on the road, especially if you plan to travel for Christmas.

“This is the time of year where we tend to see more crashes that involve deer, livestock and even pets,” said state trooper Reginal King. “Our advice to minimize the chances an individual being in one of these crashes is to simply always operate your motor vehicle in a defensive posture.”

One national publication says around 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year in the country.

