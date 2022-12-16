Christmas bonus amount determined by customers at Cherokee Co. restaurant

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the holiday season and there is no better time of year to show your loved ones how much they mean to you. One restaurant in Leesburg is doing just that with their employees.

Decks and Docks has been doing a Christmas bonus program for three years now, but what makes the program special is it is up to the customers to determine the bonus amount.

Once a year, management chooses a day that all sales go directly into the employees pockets.

“Every year it gets bigger and bigger. The employees are so thankful for it. Local people come out. Tennessee, Georgia, everyone comes out to support us,” said General Manager Abigail Yates.

One customer is such a fan, they buy thousands in gift cards to show their support.

“They contributed last year for a thousand dollars and this year they are doing two thousand dollars in gift cards.”

Whether you’re buying dozens of gift cards or just placing a to-go order, the customers all stress it’s events like this that show the staff how much they are appreciated.

“You should show your employees appreciation, if you don’t show them that, you aren’t going to have good employees,” said customer Nick Lybrand.

While the cooks don’t have a lot of free time, and the wait staff stay moving, they all appreciate the extra cash during the holiday season.

“It helps a lot out with Christmas for me and my little girl and it’s something that everyone is really excited about,” said waitress Victoria Lee.

Lee says the extra cash will be key in helping Santa get her little girl everything on her list.

“She’s big on crafts. We’re going to go all out, get a bunch of different crafts for her to play with and do. Probably more toys even though she doesn’t need them,” said Lee.

At the end of the day, every staff member walked away with an additional $370.

