Alabama’s unemployment rate unchanged in November

Alabama State Capitol
Alabama State Capitol(Todd Stacey Alabama Daily News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s unemployment rate in November has been unchanged from October’s rate of 2.7%.

According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021.

“It is encouraging to see that Alabama’s economy is supporting more jobs today than ever in our 203-year history,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “While we continue maintaining a low unemployment rate, the fact that our businesses are growing jobs is certainly something to be grateful for this holiday season. We will continue working hard to support Alabamians as we weather a challenging national climate.”

Over the month, wage and salary employment increased in November by 9,600. Monthly gains were seen in the trade, transportation and utility sector, the government sector, and the professional and business services sector, among others.

“We continue to be encouraged by the job growth in Alabama,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Many of our industries are seeing record high employment, and wages are maintaining strong year-over-year growth as well.”

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby County at 1.7%, Marshall and Cullman Counties at 1.8% and Morgan and Clay Counties at 1.9%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox County at 8.4%, Perry County at 5.4% and Dallas County at 5.2%.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

