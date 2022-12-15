LawCall
Vestavia Hills Police investigating ‘road-rage’ shooting on I-65

A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police are investigating what they call an isolated ‘road-rage’ shooting on Interstate 65 NB.

Around 7 a.m. on December 15 officers responded to a call of a person shot near mile marker 252.

One person has been taken to UAB.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

