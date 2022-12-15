LawCall
Tuscaloosa City Council approves alcohol sales at UA baseball, softball games

Alabama softball Photo by Austin Bigoney
(Austin Bigoney | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama baseball and softball fans will now be able to buy alcoholic beverages while attending University of Alabama games.

Tuesday night, December 13, 2022, Tuscaloosa City Council members approved a motion to allow alcohol sales at Sewell-Thomas Stadium and Rhoads Stadium.

Alcohol sales are already allowed at UA football and basketball games.

