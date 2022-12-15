Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Phillip Davis!

Phillip is a senior at Hillcrest High School with a 3.3 GPA. He is Beta Club Treasurer, Second Lieutenant in JROTC, and a member of the SGA and Interact. His love for fashion and performance can be seen in his various roles in the theatre department. He is always looking for opportunities to give back to his community.

Phillip, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union

