Orange Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients:

(5-pack) cans large, pre-packaged cinnamon rolls

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest

Optional for cream cheese frosting:

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons heavy cream (can substitute milk)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the heavy cream, orange juice, and orange zest. Set aside.

3. Next, spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and arrange the cinnamon rolls with space between each roll. Pour the orange mixture over the cinnamon rolls, making sure to fill in the gaps between the rolls.

4. Bake the cinnamon rolls for about 25-30 minutes, until they’re golden brown and cooked through.

5. To make the cream cheese frosting, blend together the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and cream.

6. Remove the cinnamon rolls from the oven and top with the included icing, or the homemade cream cheese frosting.

7. Add extra orange zest, if desired and serve warm.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.