LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Orange Cinnamon Rolls

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

(5-pack) cans large, pre-packaged cinnamon rolls

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest

Optional for cream cheese frosting:

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons heavy cream (can substitute milk)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the heavy cream, orange juice, and orange zest. Set aside.

3. Next, spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and arrange the cinnamon rolls with space between each roll. Pour the orange mixture over the cinnamon rolls, making sure to fill in the gaps between the rolls.

4. Bake the cinnamon rolls for about 25-30 minutes, until they’re golden brown and cooked through.

5. To make the cream cheese frosting, blend together the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and cream.

6. Remove the cinnamon rolls from the oven and top with the included icing, or the homemade cream cheese frosting.

7. Add extra orange zest, if desired and serve warm.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
All lanes blocked on I-59/20 NB
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-59/20 NB after major crash
A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
Vestavia Hills Police investigating ‘road-rage’ shooting on I-65
First Alert Weather 9p 12-14-22
FIRST ALERT: Rain ends overnight, winter returns to Alabama Thursday

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
The Anvil Pub: Eggnog Panna Cotta
Orange Cinnamon Rolls
Orange Cinnamon Rolls
Source: WBRC video
The Anvil Pub: Eggnog Panna Cotta
Source: WBRC video
Alicia’s Coffee: Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee