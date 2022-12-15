LawCall
Jefferson Co. Commission recognizes Ramsay Rams for 5-A State Championship

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission recognized the Ramsay Rams varsity high school football team on Thursday for its 2022 5-A State Championship.

Commissioner Sheila Tyson made the special presentation during the Jefferson County Commission meeting.

Because championship rings are so expensive, the commission also donated a few thousand dollars to make sure each Ram gets to celebrate the fruits of their hard work.

This was the school’s first state championship since 2016.

Ramsay was 13-2 for the 2022 season under head coach Ronnie Jackson.

