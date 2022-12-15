Jefferson Co. Commission recognizes Ramsay Rams for 5-A State Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission recognized the Ramsay Rams varsity high school football team on Thursday for its 2022 5-A State Championship.

Commissioner Sheila Tyson made the special presentation during the Jefferson County Commission meeting.

Because championship rings are so expensive, the commission also donated a few thousand dollars to make sure each Ram gets to celebrate the fruits of their hard work.

This was the school’s first state championship since 2016.

Ramsay was 13-2 for the 2022 season under head coach Ronnie Jackson.

Jefferson Co. Commission recognizes Ramsay Rams

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.