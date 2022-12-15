Jefferson Co. Commission distributes $18M to local school systems

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Christmas is coming a little early for some Jefferson County schools.

The County Commission will be distributing its annual $18 million allocation to local boards of education over the next two weeks.

Twelve schools are getting the checks. They range in amounts from $192,000 to more than $6 million.

The following is a breakdown of the distribution and is based on the number of students in each school district from Jefferson County:

Bessemer City Schools: $636,202.57

Birmingham City Schools: $3,867,813.82

Fairfield City Schools: $292,247.09

Homewood City Schools: $808,634.74

Hoover City Schools: $1,880,181.63

Jefferson County Schools: $6,714,934.41

Leeds City Schools: $343,239.99

Midfield City Schools: $192,427.11

Mountain Brook City Schools: $831,520.63

Tarrant City Schools: $243,158.94

Trussville City Schools: $861,290.65

Vestavia City Schools: $1,328,348.42

Total $18,000,000.00

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.