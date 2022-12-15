Jefferson Co. Commission distributes $18M to local school systems
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Christmas is coming a little early for some Jefferson County schools.
The County Commission will be distributing its annual $18 million allocation to local boards of education over the next two weeks.
Twelve schools are getting the checks. They range in amounts from $192,000 to more than $6 million.
The following is a breakdown of the distribution and is based on the number of students in each school district from Jefferson County:
- Bessemer City Schools: $636,202.57
- Birmingham City Schools: $3,867,813.82
- Fairfield City Schools: $292,247.09
- Homewood City Schools: $808,634.74
- Hoover City Schools: $1,880,181.63
- Jefferson County Schools: $6,714,934.41
- Leeds City Schools: $343,239.99
- Midfield City Schools: $192,427.11
- Mountain Brook City Schools: $831,520.63
- Tarrant City Schools: $243,158.94
- Trussville City Schools: $861,290.65
- Vestavia City Schools: $1,328,348.42
Total $18,000,000.00
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.