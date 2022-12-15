LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson Co. Commission distributes $18M to local school systems

Twelve schools are getting the checks. They range in amounts from $192,000 to more than $6...
Twelve schools are getting the checks. They range in amounts from $192,000 to more than $6 million.((Source: WBRC Video))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Christmas is coming a little early for some Jefferson County schools.

The County Commission will be distributing its annual $18 million allocation to local boards of education over the next two weeks.

Twelve schools are getting the checks. They range in amounts from $192,000 to more than $6 million.

The following is a breakdown of the distribution and is based on the number of students in each school district from Jefferson County:

  • Bessemer City Schools: $636,202.57
  • Birmingham City Schools: $3,867,813.82
  • Fairfield City Schools: $292,247.09
  • Homewood City Schools: $808,634.74
  • Hoover City Schools: $1,880,181.63
  • Jefferson County Schools: $6,714,934.41
  • Leeds City Schools: $343,239.99
  • Midfield City Schools: $192,427.11
  • Mountain Brook City Schools: $831,520.63
  • Tarrant City Schools: $243,158.94
  • Trussville City Schools: $861,290.65
  • Vestavia City Schools: $1,328,348.42

Total $18,000,000.00

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
All lanes blocked on I-59/20 NB
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-59/20 NB after major crash
A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
Vestavia Hills Police investigating ‘road-rage’ shooting on I-65
First Alert Weather 9p 12-14-22
FIRST ALERT: Rain ends overnight, winter returns to Alabama Thursday

Latest News

Jonathan Edmond
Birmingham PD seek public’s assistance in homicide investigation
Bryan Shawn Smith.
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Source: WBRC video
Solving the school bus driver shortage
Source: WBRC video
Driver shot on I-65 in Vestavia